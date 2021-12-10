wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE vs. AEW, Booker T, NXT Wrestling, Nielsen

Both major wrestling companies have shows tonight, with new episodes of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and AEW Rampage on TNT. Smackdown includes:

* Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm
* Naomi vs. Sonya Deville
* RK-Bro vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
* Xia Li makes her debut

Rampage includes:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR
* Hook vs. Fuego del Sol
* Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford
* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading