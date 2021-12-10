Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and AEW Rampage

Both major wrestling companies have shows tonight, with new episodes of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and AEW Rampage on TNT. Smackdown includes:

* Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm

* Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

* RK-Bro vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

* Xia Li makes her debut

Rampage includes:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR

* Hook vs. Fuego del Sol

* Ruby Soho, Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Wheeler Yuta