Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

WWE is still on the road to Wrestlemania 38 and will present new episodes of Smackdown and NXT Level Up tonight. Smackdown will include:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso

* Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Queen Zelina

* Fallout of Brock Lesnar’s attack on the Bloodline

NXT Level Up includes:

* Joe Gacy vs. Quincy Elliot

* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James

* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Jacket Time