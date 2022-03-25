wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up
March 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE is still on the road to Wrestlemania 38 and will present new episodes of Smackdown and NXT Level Up tonight. Smackdown will include:
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso
* Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Queen Zelina
* Fallout of Brock Lesnar’s attack on the Bloodline
NXT Level Up includes:
* Joe Gacy vs. Quincy Elliot
* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James
* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Jacket Time
More Trending Stories
- Taz Addresses Comment About Kevin Owens’ Raw Segment, Has ‘Zero Hate’ Toward WWE
- Anna Jay On Her and Jungle Boy’s Relationship Going Public Via Twitter, Who Decided to Post the Pic
- WWE Reportedly Made Plans for nWo Promotional Appearances Before Scott Hall’s Passing
- David Otunga To Auction Off Jennifer Hudson’s Engagement Ring