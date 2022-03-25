wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

March 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE is still on the road to Wrestlemania 38 and will present new episodes of Smackdown and NXT Level Up tonight. Smackdown will include:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jimmy Uso
* Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Queen Zelina
* Fallout of Brock Lesnar’s attack on the Bloodline

NXT Level Up includes:

* Joe Gacy vs. Quincy Elliot
* Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James
* Malik Blade & Edris Enofe vs. Jacket Time

