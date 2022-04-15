wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will present new episodes tonight of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and NXT Level Up on Peacock. Smackdown will include:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
NXT Level Up includes:
* Roxanne Perez vs. Sloane Jacobs
* Damon Kemp vs. Troy Donovan
* Tatum Paxley vs. Kiana James
* Ivy Nile and others to appear.
