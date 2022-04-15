Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

WWE will present new episodes tonight of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX and NXT Level Up on Peacock. Smackdown will include:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

NXT Level Up includes:

* Roxanne Perez vs. Sloane Jacobs

* Damon Kemp vs. Troy Donovan

* Tatum Paxley vs. Kiana James

* Ivy Nile and others to appear.