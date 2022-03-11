wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up

March 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has two shows set for tonight, including a new edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX as well as NXT Level Up on Peacock. Smackdown includes:

* Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Sasha Banks vs. Zelina Vega

NXT Level Up features:

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
* Trick Williams vs. Guru Raaj
* Ivy Nile vs. Brooklyn Barlow

