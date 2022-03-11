wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes of WWE Smackdown and NXT Level Up
March 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has two shows set for tonight, including a new edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX as well as NXT Level Up on Peacock. Smackdown includes:
* Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
* Sasha Banks vs. Zelina Vega
NXT Level Up features:
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen
* Trick Williams vs. Guru Raaj
* Ivy Nile vs. Brooklyn Barlow
More Trending Stories
- New Details on ROH Talent & Staff’s Status With Company
- Backstage Notes on Scorpio Sky’s TNT Title Victory, AEW Planned Title Change Months Ahead
- Update On Eddie Kingston After Powerbomb From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
- Details On Where Negotiations Stand With WWE and Cody Rhodes, When They Want Him To Debut