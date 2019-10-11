Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Capitol Wrestling Announce New TV Deal, Free CZW Match

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:

*Impact Knockouts Champion Taya vs. Havok.

*Jake Crist & Sawyer Fulton vs. Daga & Tessa Blanchard.

*Moose vs. Stephan Bonnar.

*Eddie Edwards vs. Ace Austin.

– Powerslam.TV has released a free CZW match between Savanna Stone and Leyla Hirsch.

– Capitol Wrestling has announced that it will air in the US and Canada on the Fight Network starting November 1. Here’s the press release:

Following massive success on Fight Network’s FNUK channel, Capitol Wrestling is proud to announce not only its debut on Canadian Television but its return to American television beginning November 1st on Fight Network. Capitol joins a Fight Network roster that includes Impact Wrestling, SMASH, IWS, and other great combat sports programming to over 40 million homes across North America.

With a DIY identity and a fan-first mentality, Capitol’s growth is marked by aggressive syndication across the digital and traditional space, adding Fight Network’s platforms to partnerships with FITE, Impact Plus, GaS Digital, and Netflix competitor Tubi and Sapphire New York as a key strategic marketing and advertising partner.

For more information on Capitol Wrestling’s upcoming events and syndication schedule’s head to CapitolWrestling.com