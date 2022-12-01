wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their show tonight on AXS TV, with four matches already announced. They include:
* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian
