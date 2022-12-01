wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their show tonight on AXS TV, with four matches already announced. They include:

* Moose vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann
* Steve Maclin vs. Frankie Kazarian

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading