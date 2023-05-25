Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s go-home show before Under Siege airs tonight, and the lineup is online. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on AXS TV at 8 PM ET and Impact Insiders on YouTube at 8:30 PM ET:

* Chris Bey vs. John Skyler.

* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey

* Rich Swann vs. Angels

* Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

Before the Impact: Sami Callihan vs. Shogun