Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

May 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 5-25-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s go-home show before Under Siege airs tonight, and the lineup is online. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on AXS TV at 8 PM ET and Impact Insiders on YouTube at 8:30 PM ET:

* Chris Bey vs. John Skyler.
* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey
* Rich Swann vs. Angels
* Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka

Before the Impact: Sami Callihan vs. Shogun

