wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
May 25, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling’s go-home show before Under Siege airs tonight, and the lineup is online. You can check out the full card below for the show, which airs on AXS TV at 8 PM ET and Impact Insiders on YouTube at 8:30 PM ET:
* Chris Bey vs. John Skyler.
* Chris Sabin vs. Mike Bailey
* Rich Swann vs. Angels
* Taylor Wilde vs. Jessicka
Before the Impact: Sami Callihan vs. Shogun
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Says Shane McMahon Contacted Him For a Match At WrestleMania
- John Cena on How Brock Lesnar Came Up With Their WWE SummerSlam 2014 Match
- Kurt Angle Thinks Luther Reigns Could’ve Been A Big Star In WWE If He Wasn’t Lazy
- Steve Austin Didn’t Know He’d Be Part of WrestleMania 38 Night Two Until Day Of the Show