wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
June 15, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the first after Against All Odds this past weekend. The lineup includes:
* ABC vs. Decay
* Rich Swann vs. Moose
* Bully Ray to address the Impact Zone
* Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin will kick off the show
TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– The Motor City Machine Guns kick off IMPACT!
– DECAY vs ABC
– @TheMooseNation vs #RichSwann
– @bullyray5150 will address the IMPACT Zone! pic.twitter.com/ksnr91KeLw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 15, 2023