wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the first after Against All Odds this past weekend. The lineup includes:

* ABC vs. Decay
* Rich Swann vs. Moose
* Bully Ray to address the Impact Zone
* Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin will kick off the show

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

