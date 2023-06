Impact Wrestling will debut a new episode tonight on AXS TV, with several tag team matches set for the show. The lineup includes:

* Bully Ray & Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian

* oVe vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* The Design vs. Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

* Before the Impact: Nevaeh vs. Jody Threat