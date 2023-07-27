Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which features a Loser Leaves Impact match and more. The lineup includes:

* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger

* Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young

* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven