wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
July 27, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, which features a Loser Leaves Impact match and more. The lineup includes:
* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven
