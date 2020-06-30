Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling and Impact in 60

There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, with four matches already announced. That lineup includes:

* TNA Championship: Moose (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

* TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum

* Kiera Hogan vs. Havok

* Chris Bey vs. Suicide

* The North talk about attacking Ken Shamrock

* John E Bravo joins Madison Rayne for Locker Room Talk.

Meanwhile, this week’s Impact in 60 will focus on Mick Foley.