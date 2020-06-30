wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling and Impact in 60
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, with four matches already announced. That lineup includes:
* TNA Championship: Moose (c) vs. Crazzy Steve
* TJP and Fallah Bahh vs. Reno Scum
* Kiera Hogan vs. Havok
* Chris Bey vs. Suicide
* The North talk about attacking Ken Shamrock
* John E Bravo joins Madison Rayne for Locker Room Talk.
Meanwhile, this week’s Impact in 60 will focus on Mick Foley.
More Trending Stories
- Big E Says He Wasn’t Surprised By Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations In Wrestling Industry
- Chris Jericho Reveals That Marty Scurll Was Originally Planned to be Leader of The Dark Order, Says He Pushed For Dr. Luther To Get The Role
- Jim Cornette Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Him, Says He Just Has a Fun Sex Life, Addresses Sexual Photos of His Wife
- WWE Reportedly Reached Out to Tessa Blanchard After Impact Firing, More on Release