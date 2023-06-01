wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Bully Ray to Kick Off the Show
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will air a new episode on AXS TV tonight as the company moves on from Under Siege and begins the build to Against All Odds. The lineup includes:
* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna
* The Decay vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist
* Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura
* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans
* Bully Ray will kick off the show
