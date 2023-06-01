Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Bully Ray to Kick Off the Show

Impact Wrestling will air a new episode on AXS TV tonight as the company moves on from Under Siege and begins the build to Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* Jody Threat vs. Dani Luna

* The Decay vs. Sami Callihan & Jake Crist

* Eddie Edwards vs. Yuya Uemura

* Trinity vs. Savannah Evans

* Bully Ray will kick off the show