Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Bound for Glory 2007, which included the following:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Kurt Angle (c) vs. Sting

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Team Pacman (Ron Killings & Consequences Creed) (c) vs. AJ Styles & Tomko

* TNA X Division Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Christopher Daniels

* Monster’s Ball: Abyss vs. Black Reign vs. Raven vs. Rhino

* 2 out of 3 Falls Tables Match: The Steiner Brothers vs. Team 3D

* Ultimate X for #1 Contender to TNA Tag Team Titles: LAX vs. Senshi & Elix Skipper

* Matt Morgan as special enforcer: Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage

* Gauntlet for the Gold to crown first-ever TNA Knockouts Champion

* Fight For the Right Reverse Battle Royal

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at tag teams.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (c) vs. Violent by Design

* Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie & Jordynne Grace

* Laredo Kid vs. Mike Bailey

* The Good Brothers vs. The OGK

* Masha Slamovich vs. Shawna Reed

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring the X division airs at 3 AM.