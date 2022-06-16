Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Sacrifice 2022, which included the following:

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heath

* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering)

* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz

* ROH Women’s Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Chelsea Green

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. The Influence

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something

* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White

* JONAH vs. PCO

* Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at iconic stipulation matches.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Briscoes

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards

* Contract signing with Josh Alexander and Eric Young

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of Impact in 60 airs at 3 AM.