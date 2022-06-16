wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Sacrifice 2022, which included the following:
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Heath
* Impact Tag Team Championship: The Good Brothers (c) vs. Violent by Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering)
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* ROH Women’s Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Chelsea Green
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (c) vs. The Influence
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Jake Something
* Alex Shelley vs. Jay White
* JONAH vs. PCO
* Eddie Edwards vs. Rhino
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at iconic stipulation matches.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. The Briscoes
* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
* Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey
* Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards
* Contract signing with Josh Alexander and Eric Young
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of Impact in 60 airs at 3 AM.
