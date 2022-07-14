Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Against All Odds 2010, which included the following:

* No DQ Match For TNA World Heavyweight Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (Eric Bischoff as guest referee)

* 8 Card Stud Tournament Finals

* 8 Card Stud Tournament Semifinals

* The Nasty Boys vs. Team 3D

* No Disqualification Match, 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Abyss vs. Mick Foley

* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Mr. Anderson vs. Kurt Angle

* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Hernandez vs. Matt Morgan

* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: D’Angelo Dinero vs. Desmond Wolfe

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The Naturals.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Violent by Design vs. Josh Alexander & The Motor City Mahchi

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

* James Storm vs. Steve Maclin

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering CM Punk, airs at 3 AM.