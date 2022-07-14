wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Against All Odds 2010, which included the following:
* No DQ Match For TNA World Heavyweight Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe (Eric Bischoff as guest referee)
* 8 Card Stud Tournament Finals
* 8 Card Stud Tournament Semifinals
* The Nasty Boys vs. Team 3D
* No Disqualification Match, 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Abyss vs. Mick Foley
* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Mr. Anderson vs. Kurt Angle
* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: Hernandez vs. Matt Morgan
* 8 Card Stud Tournament Quarterfinal: D’Angelo Dinero vs. Desmond Wolfe
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at The Naturals.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Violent by Design vs. Josh Alexander & The Motor City Mahchi
* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* James Storm vs. Steve Maclin
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Masha Slamovich
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering CM Punk, airs at 3 AM.
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In
- Eric Bischoff On Dennis Rodman Wrestling At WCW Bash At The Beach 1997, Rodman’s Training For The Match