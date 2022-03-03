Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Genesis 2009, which included the following:

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Sting (c) vs. Rhino

* TNA Tag Team Championship: Jay Lethal & Consequences Creed (c) vs. Beer Money vs. Matt Morgan & Abyss

* Vacant TNA X Division Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin

* AJ Styles, Brother Devon & Mick Foley vs. Kevin Nash, Booker T & Scott Steiner

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle

* ODB, Roxxi & Taylor Wilde vs. The Kongtourage (Raisha Saeed, Rhaka Khan, Sojournor Bolt)

* Sheik Abdul Bashir vs. Shane Sewell

* Eric Young, Shark Boy, Homicide & Hernandez vs. Kip James, Kiyoshi, Jimmy Rave & Lance Hoyt

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Tenille Dashwood.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. Steve Maclin vs. Eddie Edwards will open the show. The rest of the card includes:

* The Guerrillas of Destiny & Violent by Design vs. Bullet Club

* #1 Contender for Knockouts Title at Sacrifice: Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz

* Cassie Lee vs. Madison Rayne

* JONAH vs. Johnny Swinger

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM.