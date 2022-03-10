Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Lockdown 2010, which included the following:

* Lethal Lockdown: Team Hogan (Abyss, Jeff Hardy, Jeff Jarrett & Rob Van Dam) vs. Team Flair (Desmond Wolfe, James Storm, Robert Roode & Sting)

* Steel Cage Match for TNA World Title: AJ Styles (c) vs. D’Angelo Dinero

* Steel Cage Match: Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson

* Steel Cage Match: Team 3D vs. Kevin Nash & Scott Hall

* Steel Cage Match for vacant X Division Title: Kazarian vs. Homicide vs. Shannon Moore

* Steel Cage Match for Knockouts and Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Madison Rayne and Velvet Sky (c) vs. Angelina Love (c) and Tara

* Steel Cage Match: Kevin Nash vs. Eric Young

* Xscape Match: Homicide vs. Alex Shelley vs. Brian Kendrick vs. Chris Sabin

* Steel Cage Match: Rob Van Dam vs. James Storm

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Scott Hall.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & The Influence vs. Mickie James, Chelsea Green & The IInspiration

* John Skyler vs. Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve

* Josh Alexander returns

* Bullet Club to speak

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM.