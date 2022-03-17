Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Sacrifice 2011, which included the following:

* TNA Championship: Sting (c) vs. Rob Van Dam

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Beer Money (c) vs. Chris Harris & Matt Hardy

* TNA X Division Championship: Kazarian (c) vs. Max Buck

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Madison Rayne

* No Disqualification: AJ Styles vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Kurt Angle & Chyna vs. Jeff and Karen Jarrett

* Abyss vs. Crimson

* Brian Kendrick vs. Robbie E

* Mexican America (Anarquia & Hernandez) vs. Ink Inc (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore)

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Eric Young.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Chris Bey & Jay White vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw

* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

* Matt Taven vs. Josh Alexander

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM.