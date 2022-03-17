wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Sacrifice 2011, which included the following:
* TNA Championship: Sting (c) vs. Rob Van Dam
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Beer Money (c) vs. Chris Harris & Matt Hardy
* TNA X Division Championship: Kazarian (c) vs. Max Buck
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Madison Rayne
* No Disqualification: AJ Styles vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Kurt Angle & Chyna vs. Jeff and Karen Jarrett
* Abyss vs. Crimson
* Brian Kendrick vs. Robbie E
* Mexican America (Anarquia & Hernandez) vs. Ink Inc (Jesse Neal & Shannon Moore)
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Eric Young.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Chris Bey & Jay White vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Gisele Shaw
* Steve Maclin vs. Rhino
* Matt Taven vs. Josh Alexander
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM.
