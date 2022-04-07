Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Unbreakable, which included the following:

* TNA X Division Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

* Raven’s Rules for NWA World Title: Raven (c) vs. Rhino

* NWA Tag Tag Championship: The Naturals (c) vs. Alex Shelley & Johnny Candido vs. America’s Most Wanted vs. Team Canada (A-1 & Eric Young)

* No Disqualification: Abyss vs. Sabu

* Chris Sabin vs. Petey Williams

* Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Roode

* Austin Aries vs. Roderick Strong

* 3 Live Kru vs. Diamonds in the Rough

* Shark Boy vs. Mikey Batts

* Kip James & Monty Brown vs. Apolo & Lance Hoyt

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Dusty Rhodes.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Ultimate X for X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Rich Swann vs. Blake Christian

* The Good Brothers vs. Mark & Jay Briscoe

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring Hardcore War airs at 3 AM.