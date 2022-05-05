wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Victory Road 2004, which included the following:
* Ladder Match for NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Jeff Jarrett (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
* Last Team Standing: America’s Most Wanted vs. Elix Skipper & Christopher Daniels
* TNA X Division Championship: Petey Williams (c) vs. AJ Styles
* Monster’s Ball: Abyss vs. Monty Brown vs. Raven
* NWA World Tag Team Championship: Team Canada (Eric Young & Bobby Roode) (c) vs. 3Live Kru (BG James & Konnnan)
* Trinity vs. Jacqueline
* Mascarita Sagrada vs. Piratita Morgan
* Ron Killings, Erik Watts, Johnny B. Badd & Pat Kenney vs. The Naturals, Kid Kash & Dallas
* 20-Man X-Division Gauntlet
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at the Knockouts division.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. JONAH
* X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* Tables Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. Willie Mack & Rich Swann
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin
* Masha Slamovich vs. TBD
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring Ron Killings airs at 3 AM.
