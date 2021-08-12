Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Includes #1 Contenders Battle Royal

There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, which includes a #1 contenders battle royal for the World title. The card includes:

* Battle Royal for a Shot at Impact World Title At Emergence

* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. FinJuice

* Josh Alexander vs. Daivari

* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Before the Impact: Sam Adonis vs. Joeasa