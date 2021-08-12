wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Includes #1 Contenders Battle Royal

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, which includes a #1 contenders battle royal for the World title. The card includes:

* Battle Royal for a Shot at Impact World Title At Emergence
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. FinJuice
* Josh Alexander vs. Daivari
* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Before the Impact: Sam Adonis vs. Joeasa

