Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Includes #1 Contenders Battle Royal
There will be a new episode of Impact Wrestling tonight on AXS TV, which includes a #1 contenders battle royal for the World title. The card includes:
* Battle Royal for a Shot at Impact World Title At Emergence
* Jay White & Chris Bey vs. FinJuice
* Josh Alexander vs. Daivari
* Taylor Wilde vs. Tenille Dashwood
* Before the Impact: Sam Adonis vs. Joeasa
