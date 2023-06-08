Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Tag Titles On The Line

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the final show before this weekend’s Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Death Dollz

* Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham

* Sheldon Jean vs. Joe Hendry

* Champagne Singh vs. Heath

* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey (will open the show)