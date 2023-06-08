wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Tag Titles On The Line

June 8, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the final show before this weekend’s Against All Odds. The lineup includes:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Death Dollz
* Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham
* Sheldon Jean vs. Joe Hendry
* Champagne Singh vs. Heath
* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey (will open the show)

