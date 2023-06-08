wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Knockouts Tag Titles On The Line
June 8, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, the final show before this weekend’s Against All Odds. The lineup includes:
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Coven (c) vs. Death Dollz
* Moose & Rich Swann vs. Nick Aldis & Jonathan Gresham
* Sheldon Jean vs. Joe Hendry
* Champagne Singh vs. Heath
* Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey (will open the show)
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk’s AEW Website Profile Updated Ahead of Return
- Kurt Angle On Who Came Up With Idea For Him As Smackdown GM, How Much He Was Paid
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Facing Bret Hart Only Once In His Career, How They Had The Same Mindset
- Ted DiBiase Reveals Million Dollar Championship’s Actual Value, What It Was Made Of