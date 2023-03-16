Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham vs. Decay To Open

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV, with Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey vs. Decay to open the show. The lineup includes:

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The Death Dollz (c) vs. KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde

* Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. Decay

* Kenta, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian

* Steve Maclin vs. Heath