Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

January 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will have a new episode tonight on AXS TV, as well as new episodes of Impact in 60 and BTI.

Impact in 60 will focus on Mike Bailey.

BTI will feature The Design vs. Yuya Uemura & Delirious.

At 8 PM, the main program will feature:

* Pit Fight: Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey
* Mickie James, Jordynne Grace & Frankie Kazarian vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Bully Ray
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* Killer Kelly vs. Taylor Wilde
* Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango
* Interview with Tommy Dreamer

