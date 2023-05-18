wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
May 18, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their AXS TV series tonight, continuing the build to Under Siege next week. The lineup incudes:
* Trinity vs. KiLynn King
* Moose, Eddie Edwards & Frankie Kazarian vs. Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham & Yuya Uemura
* Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Jason Hotch vs. Ace Austin
* Before the Impact: The Design (Deaner & Kon) vs. Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice
