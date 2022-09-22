Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Under Siege 2022, which included the following:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Briscoes

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel

* AAA Reina De Reinas Championship: Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Havok

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

* Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

* Countdown To Under Siege Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Madison Rayne

* Countdown To Under Siege Match: Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Ladder Match for Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Winners Get Tag Title Shot at Bound for Gloy: Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice

* Black Taurus vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne

* Heath challenges any member of Honor No More to a street fight

* A contract signing between Moose, Steve Maclin and Sami Callihan. This will close the show.

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering PCO vs. Jonah, airs at 3 AM.