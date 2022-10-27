wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Bound for Glory 2010, which included the following:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson vs. Jeff Hardy
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. Generation Me
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Angelina Love (c) vs. Velvet Sky vs. Tara vs. Madison Rayne (Mickie James is the guest referee)
* TNA X Division Championship: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Douglas Williams
* Lethal Lockdown: AJ Styles, Kazarian, Matt Morgan & Beer Money vs. Tommy Dreamer, Sabu, Raven, Stevie Richards & Rhino
* Rob Van Dam vs. Abyss
* Sting, Kevin Nash & D’Angelo Dinero vs. Jeff Jarrett & Samoa Joe
* Ink Inc vs. Orlando Jordan & Eric Young
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 about Josh Alexander.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* X Division Title Tournament: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels
* Gisele Shaw & VXT vs. Mickie James, Jordynne Grace & Taylor Wilde
* Tasha Steelz vs. Rachelle Scheel
* Chris Bey vs. Tommy Dreamer
* Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley
* Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Tomohiro Ishii, airs at 3 AM.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk’s Dog Was Reportedly Hurt During All Out Altercation
- Update On The Elite’s AEW Status, Possible Backstage Return
- Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
- Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of Heat With The Rock, Talks Making Amends When He Came Back in 2002