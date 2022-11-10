wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Desmond Wolfe.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* X Division Title Tournament: Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Brian Myers (c) vs. Joe Hendry
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe
* Bully Ray vs. Zicky Dice.
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Tasha Steelz, airs at 3 AM.