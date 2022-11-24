Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving episode that will “take a look back at some of the most memorable Thanksgiving moments in the history of the IMPACT Zone.” Matches featured include the 2007 Turkey Bowl featuring Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles vs Chris Sabin.

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM.