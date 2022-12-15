wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, Note On Match Opening the Show

December 15, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Impact vs. Honor No More. The four matches set for tonight’s episode include:

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Major Players banned from ringside)
* Sami Callihan vs. Alan Angels
* Eddie Edwards vs. Delirious
* Bully Ray vs. John Skyler

Edwards vs. Delirious will open the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading