wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2007, which included the following:
* King of the Mountain for vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Harris
* No Disqualification: Abyss vs. Tomko
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Team 3D (c) vs. Rick Steiner & Road Warrior Animal
* TNA X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Jay Lethal
* Christopher Daniels vs. Sting
* Eric Young vs. Robert Roode
* The Voodoo Kin Mafia vs. Basham & Damaja
* Alex Shelley vs. Bob Backlund
* James Storm & Ron Killings vs. Jerry Lynn & Frank Wycheck
* LAX vs. Rhino & Senshi
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at world title matches.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim
* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & W. Morrissey
* Kenny King vs. Blake Christian
* Rhino & Heath vs. The OGK
* Rich Swann vs. Matthew Rehwoldt
* The Good Brothers also set to appear
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring wrestling icons airs at 3 AM.
More Trending Stories
- New Details on MJF’s Contract, Negotiations With AEW & Relationship Breakdown
- Scorpio Sky on Wanting Paige VanZant to be Viewed Differently Than Ronda Rousey in WWE
- Kurt Angle Recalls Trying To ‘Blow Up’ John Cena In WWE Debut Match On SmackDown, Reaction To Cena’s Performance
- Windham Rotunda Says He’s ‘Ready Now,’ Teases Potential Return Soon