Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Slammiversary 2007, which included the following:

* King of the Mountain for vacant TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe vs. Christian Cage vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Harris

* No Disqualification: Abyss vs. Tomko

* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Team 3D (c) vs. Rick Steiner & Road Warrior Animal

* TNA X Division Championship: Chris Sabin (c) vs. Jay Lethal

* Christopher Daniels vs. Sting

* Eric Young vs. Robert Roode

* The Voodoo Kin Mafia vs. Basham & Damaja

* Alex Shelley vs. Bob Backlund

* James Storm & Ron Killings vs. Jerry Lynn & Frank Wycheck

* LAX vs. Rhino & Senshi

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at world title matches.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim

* Moose & Steve Maclin vs. PCO & W. Morrissey

* Kenny King vs. Blake Christian

* Rhino & Heath vs. The OGK

* Rich Swann vs. Matthew Rehwoldt

* The Good Brothers also set to appear

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring wrestling icons airs at 3 AM.