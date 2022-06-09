Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hard to Kill 2022, which included the following:

* Texas Deathmatch for Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazo

* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey

* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers & Violent by Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Willie Mack & Rich Swann

* Pure Rules for ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin

* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin

* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at the wildest brawls.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering

* The Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More

* PCO vs. Steve Maclin

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of Impact in 60 airs at 3 AM.