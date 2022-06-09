wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with Hard to Kill 2022, which included the following:
* Texas Deathmatch for Impact Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazo
* Impact World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey
* Hardcore War: The Good Brothers & Violent by Design vs. Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Heath, Willie Mack & Rich Swann
* Pure Rules for ROH World Championship: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin
* Knockouts Ultimate X Match: Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at the wildest brawls.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering
* The Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More
* PCO vs. Steve Maclin
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of Impact in 60 airs at 3 AM.