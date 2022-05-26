Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Programming on AXS TV

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Lockdown 2005, which included the following:

* Steel Cage For NWA World Heavyweight Title Shot: AJ Styles vs. Abyss

* Lethal Lockdown: Team Nash (DDP, BG James & Sean Waltman) vs. Team Jarrett (Jeff Jarrett, Monty Brown & The Outlaw)

* Steel Cage for TNA X Division Championship: Christopher Daniels (c) vs. Elix Skipper

* Steel Cage Strap Match for NWA World Tag Team Championship: America’s Most Wanted (c) vs. Team Canada (Eric Young & Petey Williams)

* Steel Cage Tables Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Raven

* Xscape Match: Chris Sabin vs. Matt Bentley vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Shocker

* Steel Cage Prince of Darkness Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Bobby Roode

* Steel Cage Match: Apolo & Sonny Siaki & Chris Candido & Lance Hoyt

At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at wrestling icons.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Josh Alexander & The Briscoes vs. Violent by Design

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Sabin

* Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley

* W. Morrissey & Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh

* Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

* Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring tag teams airs at 3 AM.