Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Tag Tournament Continues

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV with another match in the in going tag team tournament. The winners of that get a shot at Subculture and the Impact tag team titles. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament: ABC vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan

* Moose, Brian Myers & Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Samuray del Sol

* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA

* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

* Dirty Dango vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Before the Impact: Frankie Kazarian vs. Russ Jones