Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Tag Tournament Continues

August 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 8-10-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV with another match in the in going tag team tournament. The winners of that get a shot at Subculture and the Impact tag team titles. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament: ABC vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Moose, Brian Myers & Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Samuray del Sol
* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Dirty Dango vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Before the Impact: Frankie Kazarian vs. Russ Jones

