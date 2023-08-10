wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Tag Tournament Continues
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode tonight on AXS TV with another match in the in going tag team tournament. The winners of that get a shot at Subculture and the Impact tag team titles. The lineup includes:
* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament: ABC vs. Rich Swann & Sami Callihan
* Moose, Brian Myers & Bully Ray vs. Black Taurus, Laredo Kid & Samuray del Sol
* Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Dirty Dango vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* Before the Impact: Frankie Kazarian vs. Russ Jones
