Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Trinity Debuts

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Trinity Fatu Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their show on AXS TV tonight, featuring the Impact debut of Trinity. The lineup includes:

* Trinity debuts with a live mic
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD
* Frankie Kazarian interview continues
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Sami Callihan accepts Deaner’s challenge
* Before the Impact: Laredo Kid vs. Jack Price

