Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Trinity Debuts

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their show on AXS TV tonight, featuring the Impact debut of Trinity. The lineup includes:

* Trinity debuts with a live mic

* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar

* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards

* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD

* Frankie Kazarian interview continues

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Sami Callihan accepts Deaner’s challenge

* Before the Impact: Laredo Kid vs. Jack Price