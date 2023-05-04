wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Trinity Debuts
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode of their show on AXS TV tonight, featuring the Impact debut of Trinity. The lineup includes:
* Trinity debuts with a live mic
* Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar
* Jody Threat vs. Alisha Edwards
* Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD
* Frankie Kazarian interview continues
* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Sami Callihan accepts Deaner’s challenge
* Before the Impact: Laredo Kid vs. Jack Price
