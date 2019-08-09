wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, GLOW Season 3 Now On Netflix, Matches Set for MLW Fusion This Week
August 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Network and Twitch:
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. LAX’s Ortiz & Daga.
*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok.
*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince.
*Rhino in action.
– Season three of GLOW is now available for streaming on Netflix.
– Tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports will include:
*Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666.
*CONTRA Unit reveals their new member.
*CONTRA’s Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in action.
*The Von Erichs speak.
*The Dynasty, Mance Warner and more to appear.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Claims That Vince McMahon Tried to Steal Harley Race and NWA Title Before Starrcast ’83
- Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work
- Details on AEW Having Issues With Ticket Sales Process for TNT Debut
- Stephanie McMahon Says AEW’s Competition Will Make Everyone Better, Talks WWE/FOX Deal