Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, GLOW Season 3 Now On Netflix, Matches Set for MLW Fusion This Week

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Network and Twitch:

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. LAX’s Ortiz & Daga.

*Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Jessicka Havok.

*Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Jake Crist vs. Aiden Prince.

*Rhino in action.

– Season three of GLOW is now available for streaming on Netflix.

– Tomorrow night’s episode of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports will include:

*Rey Horus vs. Bestia 666.

*CONTRA Unit reveals their new member.

*CONTRA’s Josef Samael and Simon Gotch in action.

*The Von Erichs speak.

*The Dynasty, Mance Warner and more to appear.