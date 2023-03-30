Lineup For Tonight’s Impact x NJPW Multiverse United

Impact Wrestling and NJPW will present their show Multiverse United: Only the STRONG Survive tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. The lineup includes:

* Scramble Match for Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Rich Swann vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ace Austin & Chris Bey (c) vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs. Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Winner Gets Knockouts Championship Match at Sacrifice: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Alex Coughlin, Callihan, Fred Rosser, and PCO vs. Eddie Edwards, Joe Hendry and Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor and J. R. Kratos)

* Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA

* Mike Bailey vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Moose vs. Jeff Cobb

* Pre-Show Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yuya Uemura