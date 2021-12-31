wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Last AEW Rampage of 2021: TNT Title On The Line

December 31, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling will present the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. You can find spoilers here.

* TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Ethan Page
* Street Fight: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens
* Technique by Taz looks at Hook’s ‘Redrum’ finisher

