wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Last AEW Rampage of 2021: TNT Title On The Line
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling will present the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. You can find spoilers here.
* TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Ethan Page
* Street Fight: Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford
* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens
* Technique by Taz looks at Hook’s ‘Redrum’ finisher
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on the Talent He’s Excited to Feature in 2022, AEW’s Future Plans
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free
- Toni Storm Gone From WWE After Requesting Release, Reaction From Within WWE
- Colt Cabana Discusses Original Plans For Him And Dark Order Before Brodie Lee Passed