wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Legends Night RAW: Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, More
January 4, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will hold a ‘Legends Night’ edition of RAW tonight, with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan leading a group of former names returning for one night only. Here is what WWE.com is currently promoting for the show
* An update on Alexa Bliss after last week’s angle
* WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
* Legends Night, featuring Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, Big Show, Mark Henry, Torrie Wilson and more
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW