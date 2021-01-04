Lineup For Tonight’s Legends Night RAW: Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, More

WWE will hold a ‘Legends Night’ edition of RAW tonight, with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan leading a group of former names returning for one night only. Here is what WWE.com is currently promoting for the show

* An update on Alexa Bliss after last week’s angle

* WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee

* Legends Night, featuring Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Booker T, Big Show, Mark Henry, Torrie Wilson and more