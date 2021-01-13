wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s MLW, AEW Dynamite and NXT

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means. AEW Dynamite will present night two of New Year’s Smash, up against a new episode of NXT featuring the Dusty Tag Classic. MLW will also present a new episode of Fusion. That will include:

* Salina de la Renta produces the episode
* Mil Muertes debuts
* Low Ki in action
* Tornado Tag Match for MLW Tag Team Titles: The Von Erichs (c) vs. Los Parks

NXT will include:

* Dusty Tag Classic Round One: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango
* Dusty Tag Classic Round One: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

AEW Dynamite features:

* Dr. Britt Baker’s ‘The Waiting Room’ with Cody Rhodes
* The Inner Circle reveals their New Year’s Resolutions
* Chuck Taylor vs. Miro (if Miro wins, Chuck becomes his Young Boy)
* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. FTR
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks in action
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage

