wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s MLW, AEW Dynamite and NXT
It’s Wednesday and you know what that means. AEW Dynamite will present night two of New Year’s Smash, up against a new episode of NXT featuring the Dusty Tag Classic. MLW will also present a new episode of Fusion. That will include:
* Salina de la Renta produces the episode
* Mil Muertes debuts
* Low Ki in action
* Tornado Tag Match for MLW Tag Team Titles: The Von Erichs (c) vs. Los Parks
NXT will include:
* Dusty Tag Classic Round One: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong) vs. Breezango
* Dusty Tag Classic Round One: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
AEW Dynamite features:
* Dr. Britt Baker’s ‘The Waiting Room’ with Cody Rhodes
* The Inner Circle reveals their New Year’s Resolutions
* Chuck Taylor vs. Miro (if Miro wins, Chuck becomes his Young Boy)
* PAC vs. Eddie Kingston
* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt) vs. FTR
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks in action
* NWA Women’s World Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Tay Conti
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Brian Cage
More Trending Stories
- WrestleMania 24 Back On WWE Network, Reason For Show Being Pulled
- Ridge Holland Discusses Suffering Serious Leg Injury On NXT TV, When He Expects To Return
- Backstage Note on WWE Not Having Live Fans for Royal Rumble
- Karl Anderson Discusses Bullet Club Reunion In AEW, Triple H Hating ‘Too Sweet’ Chants In WWE