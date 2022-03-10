Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion, WWE NXT UK and NJPW on AXS TV

It’s Thursday, which means new episodes of WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV.

– NXT UK will feature a match for the Heritage Cup, with champion Noam Dar defending against Joe Coffey.

– NJPW on AXS TV includes matches from the 2022 Golden Series event in Hokkaido:

* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (c) vs. EVIL & Taiji Ishimori

– Finally, MLW Fusion will include the following matches:

* MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards

* National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. ACH

* nZo vs. KC Navarro

* Tag Team Championship: 5150 (c) vs. Ross and Marshall Von Erich