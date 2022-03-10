wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Fusion, WWE NXT UK and NJPW on AXS TV

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Superfight MLW Fusion Image Credit: MLW

It’s Thursday, which means new episodes of WWE NXT UK, MLW Fusion and New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV.

– NXT UK will feature a match for the Heritage Cup, with champion Noam Dar defending against Joe Coffey.

– NJPW on AXS TV includes matches from the 2022 Golden Series event in Hokkaido:

* IWGP Jr Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato vs. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto (c) vs. EVIL & Taiji Ishimori

– Finally, MLW Fusion will include the following matches:

* MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Davey Richards
* National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. ACH
* nZo vs. KC Navarro
* Tag Team Championship: 5150 (c) vs. Ross and Marshall Von Erich

