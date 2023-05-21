Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Resurgence

NJPW Resurgence airs from Long Beach, California tonight, and the final card consists of 10 matches. You can see the lineup below for the show, which streams live on New Japan World:

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Final: Mercedes Mone OR Stephanie Vaquer vs. Momo Kohgo OR Willow Nightingale

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament: Will Ospreay vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Hikuleo (c) vs. KENTA

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Tournament: Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship Tournament: Mercedes Mone vs. Stephanie Vaquer

* Street Fight: Juice Robinson vs. Fred Rosser

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino & Jon Moxley

* TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.) vs Barbaro Cavernario & Virus

* Alex Coughlin vs Christopher Daniels

* The DKC vs Bateman