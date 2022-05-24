Lineup For Tonight’s NWA Power: Harry Smith vs. Mike Knox, Trevor Murdoch, Max The Impaler

The lineup for tonight’s NWA Powerrr has been announced and the episode will feature Harry Smith taking on Mike Knox in singles action. The matches were recorded as part of the NWA PowerrrTrip 2 event on April 30. Check out the card below:

* Mike Knox vs. Harry Smith

* Ella Envy vs. Max The Impaler

* Cyon vs. Alonzo

* Trevor Murdoch vs. Captain Yuma