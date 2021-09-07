wrestling / News
Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Nick Aldis to Apepar, Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn
– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the linuep:
* NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch to appear
* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: The End vs. Clearwater and Cyon
* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro and Mims with Danny Deals
* Judias w/ Father James Mitchell vs. Jeremiah Plunkett
* Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn
* Nick Aldis addresses his future
* Strictly Business to appear
🎯 How does the former champ feel about the NEW champ?
Tonight on #NWAPowerrr, two tag quarterfinals take place!
Judias makes his @nwa debut#KylieRae vs. Tootie Lynn@RealNickAldis addresses his #NWA future
[ 6:05pm ET on #FITE | Join ➡️ https://t.co/LimWCFvABU ] pic.twitter.com/a9lm8jmvKj
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 7, 2021
