Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Nick Aldis to Apepar, Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn

September 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA Powerrr 9-07-21

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the linuep:

* NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch to appear
* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: The End vs. Clearwater and Cyon
* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro and Mims with Danny Deals
* Judias w/ Father James Mitchell vs. Jeremiah Plunkett
* Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn
* Nick Aldis addresses his future
* Strictly Business to appear

