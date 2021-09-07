Lineup for Tonight’s NWA Powerrr: Nick Aldis to Apepar, Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn

– NWA Powerrr returns with a new episode tonight on FITE TV. Here’s the linuep:

* NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch to appear

* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: The End vs. Clearwater and Cyon

* Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals: Slice Boogie and Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro and Mims with Danny Deals

* Judias w/ Father James Mitchell vs. Jeremiah Plunkett

* Kylie Rae vs. Tootie Lynn

* Nick Aldis addresses his future

* Strictly Business to appear

🎯 How does the former champ feel about the NEW champ?

Tonight on #NWAPowerrr, two tag quarterfinals take place!

Judias makes his @nwa debut#KylieRae vs. Tootie Lynn@RealNickAldis addresses his #NWA future

[ 6:05pm ET on #FITE | Join ➡️ https://t.co/LimWCFvABU ] pic.twitter.com/a9lm8jmvKj

— FITE (@FiteTV) September 7, 2021