wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite
The Wednesday Night War is back on tonight as AEW Dynamite and NXT will compete against each other for the first time in weeks. Here’s the lineup for NXT:
* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
* NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium
* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart
* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick
The lineup for Dynamite includes:
* Parking Lot Brawl: Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse
* FTR vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party
* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jon Moxley and Lance Archer to speak
* MJF in action
* More from Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford and Miro
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Backstage Rumor on Superstars Who Could be in Trouble on Raw Without Paul Heyman
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member
- Identities For Five RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Revealed