Lineup For Tonight’s NXT and AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night War is back on tonight as AEW Dynamite and NXT will compete against each other for the first time in weeks. Here’s the lineup for NXT:

* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium

* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* The Undisputed Era vs. Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

The lineup for Dynamite includes:

* Parking Lot Brawl: Best Friends vs. Santana & Ortiz

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Ivelisse

* FTR vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

* Chris Jericho & Jake Hager vs. Private Party

* ‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jon Moxley and Lance Archer to speak

* MJF in action

* More from Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford and Miro