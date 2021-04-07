wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s NXT Takeover, AEW Dynamite and MLW Underground
It’s the final night of the Wednesday night war and NXT is ending things with a bang with the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. The special, which airs on USA as well as Peacock and the WWE Network, will be up against a new episode of AEW Dynamite and an episode of MLW Underground. Night one of Takeover includes:
* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez
* NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma
* NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Tomasso Ciampa
* Gauntlet Eliminator for North American title shot: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight
* Pete Dunne vs. KUSHIDA
* Kick-off show match: Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm
Dynamite has the following:
* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers
* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny
* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake
* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country
* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster
* The Inner Circle to speak
* Mike Tyson returns
Finally, the latest edition of the archival show MLW Underground includes:
* Jimmy Yang vs. Sonjay Dutt
* Jerry Lawler vs. Terry Funk
