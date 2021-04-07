Lineup For Tonight’s NXT Takeover, AEW Dynamite and MLW Underground

It’s the final night of the Wednesday night war and NXT is ending things with a bang with the first night of NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver. The special, which airs on USA as well as Peacock and the WWE Network, will be up against a new episode of AEW Dynamite and an episode of MLW Underground. Night one of Takeover includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma

* NXT UK Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Tomasso Ciampa

* Gauntlet Eliminator for North American title shot: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight

* Pete Dunne vs. KUSHIDA

* Kick-off show match: Zoey Stark vs. Toni Storm

Dynamite has the following:

* Jon Moxley & The Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers

* Tay Conti vs. The Bunny

* AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. JD Drake

* Jurassic Express vs. Bear Country

* Hangman Page vs. Max Caster

* The Inner Circle to speak

* Mike Tyson returns

Finally, the latest edition of the archival show MLW Underground includes:

* Jimmy Yang vs. Sonjay Dutt

* Jerry Lawler vs. Terry Funk