Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes A Triple Threat Match

November 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title. The show includes:

* #1 Contender for WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee
* A Moment of Bliss w/ Randy Orton

