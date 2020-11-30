wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes A Triple Threat Match
November 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network, featuring a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender to the WWE title. The show includes:
* #1 Contender for WWE Title: AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee
* A Moment of Bliss w/ Randy Orton
