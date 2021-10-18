wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Charlotte Flair Defending Women’s Title
October 18, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night RAW tonight before Thursday’s Crown Jewel event. It will feature a RAW Women’s title match as well as matches in the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments. The lineup includes:
* RAW Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bianca Belair
* King of the Ring semifinal: Xavier Woods vs. Jinder Mahal
* Queen’s Crown semifinal: Doudrop vs. Shayna Baszler
* RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
* Big E & Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler