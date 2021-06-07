wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Five-Team Battle Royal

June 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW

WWE will air a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight from the Thunderdome as the build continues for Hell in a Cell on June 20. The show will include a battle royal for a shot at RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos, and more.

* Shayna Baszler meets Alexa Bliss and Lilly
* Contract signing between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley
* Battle Royal for #1 contenders to RAW tag team titles: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Lucha House Party vs. T-BAR & MACE vs. R-K-Bro

