Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Randy Orton vs. Otis

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the last one before the WWE’s Day 1 PPV on Saturday, and several matches have been announced. The show happens at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

* RK-Bronament Finals: The Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler

* AJ Styles vs. Omos

* Randy Orton vs. Otis

* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows