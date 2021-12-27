wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Randy Orton vs. Otis

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Randy Orton Otis

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the last one before the WWE’s Day 1 PPV on Saturday, and several matches have been announced. The show happens at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

* RK-Bronament Finals: The Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. Omos
* Randy Orton vs. Otis
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows

