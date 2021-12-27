wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s RAW Includes Randy Orton vs. Otis
Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will be the last one before the WWE’s Day 1 PPV on Saturday, and several matches have been announced. The show happens at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.
* RK-Bronament Finals: The Street Profits vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
* WWE United States Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. Omos
* Randy Orton vs. Otis
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows
Tomorrow night, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 look to defeat the #StreetProfits and win the RK-Bronament!! #WWERaw #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/s65wjT41C6
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2021
“I taught you a lot of things, but I didn’t teach you everything!” @AJStylesOrg is ready to face his former tag team partner @TheGiantOmos tomorrow night on #WWERaw!! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/bQAzEF1Oax
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2021
The #StreetProfits are ready for @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 in the finals of the RK-Bronament tomorrow night on #WWERaw! @AngeloDawkins @MontezFordWWE #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/B6koyHjJh9
— WWE (@WWE) December 27, 2021
